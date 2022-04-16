Rampage Jackson reacts to ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ decision: “That was the worst robbery I’ve ever seen in MMA”

Rampage Jackson says that Friday’s ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ fight resulted in the worst robbery he’s ever seen in MMA.

McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA) and Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) collided for a second time in the headliner of Bellator 277 last night in San Jose.

A.J. McKee was looking to earn his first career title defense when he squared off with ‘Pitbull’ for a second time on Friday evening. ‘The Mercenary’ had won 5 of his previous 7 bouts in the very first round, including his title-earning victory over Freire.

Meanwhile, Patricio Freire had entered Bellator 277 looking to keep his perfect rematch record in check. The Brazilian had gone 5-0 in his previous rematches, a streak which included wins over Daniel Straus, Pat Curran and Emmanuel Sanchez.

Friday’s featherweight title fight rematch resulted in a tightly contested affair. ‘Pitbull’ got off to a strong start in the fight, but A.J. McKee made things interesting with strong championship rounds. After twenty-five minutes of action, the bout went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

All three judges scored the bout in favor of ‘Pitbull’, with one even giving Freire a 49-46 scorecard. For former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson, last night’s Bellator 277 main event ruling was a terrible robbery.

Jackson ( MMA) shared his thoughts on the ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ decision during an interview with The Schmo.

“In my personal opinion, I think that was the worst robbery I’ve ever seen in MMA. Ever! I lost my belt due to a robbery (Forrest Griffin) and I think this robbery was way worse than that one. You know, it was a unanimous decision? Not taking anything away from ‘Pitbull’, he fought a great fight. He fought a smart fight. But, you know A.J. is the champ. You have to beat the champ to be the champ. And I just don’t feel like ‘Pitbull’ did enough to beat the champion, to get the win. He knows he didn’t win that fight.”

When asked how many rounds he thought ‘Pitbull’ did win last night, Rampage Jackson responded with the following:

“I think arguably two rounds.”

Do you agree with Quinton Jackson that last night’s ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ result was one of the worst robberies in MMA?