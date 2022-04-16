Michael Bisping responds after Jake Paul claims he would knock him out “worse than Hendo”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has responded after Jake Paul claimed he would knock him out “worse than Hendo” did.

Bisping (30-9 MMA) and Paul (5-0 Boxing) have traded shots in the past, but their rivalry has heated up in the past couple of days after Jake suggested ‘The Count‘ was on his hitlist.

While speaking on ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’, Jake Paul provided his short list or ‘hitlist’ of who he wants to meet in the boxing ring next:

“There’s a lot of people on the hitlist and some other names that we’re talking to, so just trying to pick the biggest opponent. There’s Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, Sonny Williams. I’m looking for someone who can match my star power.”

Bisping clearly caught word of Paul’s comments and responded on Twitter with the following:

“Come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your ‘hit list’?”

Jake Paul was quick to fire back at the former UFC middleweight champion, suggesting he would KO “worse than Hendo” did at UFC 100.

“I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol)”

Michael Bisping then replied by taunting “little Jakey” that he would never come close to matching his combat sports accomplishments.

“😂👀 Yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in.”

Michael Bisping has said that “money talks” and that he would entertain an offer to box Jake Paul if the purse was right.

Do you think we will see Bisping vs. Paul in the future?