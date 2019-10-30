Pros fighters react to Cat Zingano signing with Bellator MMA

A string of fighters from the world of mixed martial arts have reacted to the news that former UFC star Cat Zingano has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed the news last night, with many fans believing it was inevitable following her release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the summer. During her time with the promotion, Zingano was able to put together a 3-4 record, although two of her victories did come against Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes.

Now, as she prepares to wage war with some of Bellator’s finest female fighters at 145 pounds, the MMA community has taken the time to reflect on the news.

Congratulations to @BellatorMMA @CatZingano and welcome to the best, deepest 145 division in the world! https://t.co/7nBIjYBeA3 — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 29, 2019

Congratulations to @CatZingano on signing with @BellatorMMA Another Diamond to help Featherweight division be even more stacked. Welcome to the Bellator Family Cat!!!! — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) October 30, 2019

I'd like to officially welcome @CatZingano to @BellatorMMA's featherweight division. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 29, 2019

Let’s go Cat! She’s been wanting to compete at 145 for a minute, happy she finally gets to compete without the stress of a weightcut. Can’t wait to see you do work @CatZingano!! https://t.co/uO8OdFDb7H — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 29, 2019

Hearing @BellatorMMA just signed another big name to the female featherweight division. @rich_chou @ScottCoker already had one of the deepest division in all of WMMA and they just keep adding to it! — Cris Cyborg #BellatorLA (@criscyborg) October 30, 2019

Cyborg’s reaction to this Zingano news will be of particular interest to plenty of fans who will be hoping to see the two square off somewhere down the line, perhaps even for the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship if she is able to dethrone Julia Budd in January.

Zingano last fought in the UFC’s Octagon in December when she lost controversially via eye injury to Megan Anderson. Ever since then it’s been clear to see that she is desperate to step back inside the cage, and now, she’ll get the chance for a fresh start with a new promotion in Bellator.

Bellator has slowly but surely been making a string of impressive free agent signings over the course of the last few years, to the point where some of their divisions are looking even more stacked than what the UFC has to offer. Either way, though, this is a big get for Scott Coker.

How do you think Cat Zingano will perform during her time under the Bellator MMA banner? Do you think we’ll see her battle Cris Cyborg down the road?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.