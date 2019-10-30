Henry Cejudo distances himself from Joseph Benavidez title fight

UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo has cast a shadow of doubt over a potential title fight between himself and Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo was last in action against Marlon Moraes back in June at UFC 238, where he was able to capture the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship to become a two-weight world champion. The man known as “Triple C” has been active in the media ever since then, leading many to question what his next move was going to be.

During a recent appearance on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, Cejudo provided some more clarity on the situation.

“No one’s going to force me to fight someone that I don’t want,” Cejudo said (via MMAJunkie).

“Cutting weight is hard for me, man. Making ’25 is hard. My debut in the UFC, I didn’t make weight. I didn’t make weight a few times in my fighting career trying to make ’25.”

Cejudo’s last fight at 125 took place back in January when he defeated TJ Dillashaw via TKO in just 32 seconds.

“I like Frankie Edgar. I like the Dominick Cruz right now. That’s what’s jumping at me,” Cejudo said. “As much as Joe does have a victory over me … but at the end of the day, it’s cutting the weight, man – especially being up at ’35 and then feeling good, and having a good camp, and just being more happy. Be more happy, literally – like, I cut 25 pounds to get down to ’25.

The win he’s referring to came back in December 2016 when Benavidez, who has won nine of his last ten fights, beat him via split decision.

Who do you think Henry Cejudo should fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.