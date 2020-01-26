PHOTO | Darrion Caldwell praises opponent Adam Borics after Bellator 238 victory

Bellator featherweight contender Darrion Caldwell praised his opponent Adam Borics following his first-round submission victory at Bellator 238.

Caldwell and Borics met in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. The oddsmakers actually favored Borics slightly to get his hand raised, but ultimately Caldwell and his vaunted grappling attack proved to be too much for the undefeated Hungarian, and Caldwell was able to get the win and move on to the next round of the featherweight tournament.

After getting submitted, Borics began to cry inside the Bellator cage and Caldwell consoled his fallen opponent, who tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career. Following the event, Caldwell levied more praised upon his opponent Borics in a social media post.

Check out the statement Caldwell released on his Instagram.

“Tonight was our night.Shout out to Adam Boric for bringing the best out of me. The next will be even more heat”

After being announced as the winner, Caldwell was greeted in the cage by his next opponent, hot-shot prospect AJ McKee, who is considered by many to be the favorite to win the tournament outside of Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull. Caldwell and McKee went face-to-face inside the Bellator cage, and now they will meet in the semifinals of the Grand Prix later this year.

McKee took the time to respond to what Caldwell wrote about Borics, which you can read here.

“Congrats enjoy the victory now it’s time for business”

Caldwell and McKee are two of Bellator’s top young stars and when they meet in the cage it’s going to be a fantastic fight, with the winner being very deserving of the chance to compete for the Bellator featherweight championship against whoever emerges from the other side of the bracket.

How excited are you for Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee?