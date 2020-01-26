Michael Chiesa releases statement after win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa released a statement following his decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC Raleigh.

Chiesa used a dominant wrestling game to take down RDA and control him on the mat for the majority of the fight to earn a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. It’s the biggest win over Chiesa’s career to date as the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner defeated the No. 5 ranked welterweight in RDA.

Following the event, Chiesa took to his social media to release a video statement to his fans. Here’s what “Maverick” said on Instagram.

“What’s up everybody? I just want to take this opportunity to thank all my family, my friends, and my fans for showing me all the love and support after this big win. I have a lot of gratitude for all of you guys who get behind me for all of these big moments in my life and in my career. It means a ton to me. So thanks all of you you so much from the bottom of my heart. I want to thank all of my teammates, my coaches, and my training partners. You guys know what it took to get to this fight. It was a very challenging camp for a lot of reasons and you know who all of you are, so thanks for all of you guys for helping me get here,” Chiesa said.

“I want to thank Rafael dos Anjos and his team for giving me the opportunity to get to compete against him tonight. This was the toughest fight of my life. I knew what I was getting into and I have a lot of respect for Rafael and his team, so thanks to you guys. I’m going to celebrate this win, I’m going to drink this Coke, I’m going to pack my bag and head to Abu Dhabi to help support my teammate Austin (Arnett) as he fights this weekend. 2020 I’m coming for the title. I’ve got the vision, it’s time to make it a reality guys. I’m going to bed, much love, thanks to all of you.”

The win over RDA gives Chiesa a three-fight win streak since moving up to welterweight, with prior victories over veterans Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. Following the win, Chiesa took the mic and called out Colby Covington.

How impressed were you by Michael Chiesa at UFC Raleigh?