PHOTO | Cris Cyborg shows off her four MMA belts

New Bellator women’s featherweight Cris Cyborg took to social media to share a photo of herself posing with her four belts from major MMA promotions.

Cyborg dominated Julia Budd en route to a fourth-round TKO win in her Bellator debut. It was an incredible performance by Cyborg, who displayed her trademark striking and punching power to go along with her underrated grappling game. Budd was game for the fight but ultimately wasn’t in the same class as Cyborg.

The win over Budd gave Cyborg the Bellator women’s featherweight belt in addition to her belts from the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC. She calls this the “Grand Slam Championship” of MMA and she is the first fighter in MMA history to accomplish the feat.

Take a look at the photo Cyborg posted on her Instagram of her showing off her four championship titles.

“Grand Slam Champion. #CyborgNation”

Since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December 2018 to snap her 13-year undefeated streak, Cyborg has now won back-to-back fights against Budd and Felicia Spencer in her last UFC fight. UFC president Dana White chose to release Cyborg after a contract disagreement and she was immediately signed by Bellator president Scott Coker.

Cyborg’s next opponent has not been announced yet, but already speculation is swirling that another former UFC featherweight in the form of Cat Zingano could get the next crack at Cyborg and her belt. Zingano has lost four of her last five fights and is coming off of a TKO loss to Megan Anderson, but she is well respected inside the MMA business and could be given a title shot despite her poor recent record.

For now, though, Cyborg will bask in her accomplishments of becoming MMA’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion.

Where do you rank Cris Cyborg among the top female MMA fighters of all time?