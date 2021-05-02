Anderson Silva offers advice to Chris Weidman after horrific leg break injury at UFC 261

UFC legend Anderson Silva offered some advice to former rival Chris Weidman after he suffered a horrific leg break injury at UFC 261.

Weidman suffered one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in UFC history when he broke his leg on a Uriah Hall checked kick in the first round of their middleweight bout at last weekend’s UFC 261 pay-per-view event. As soon as the kick landed, Weidman went down to the ground in a heap of incredible pain. The former UFC middleweight champion shockingly broke his leg in the same fashion that Silva himself broke it at UFC 168 in 2013. The fact that Weidman broke it in the same exact what is an incredible coincidence.

Speaking to AG Fight in the days following Weidman’s shocking injury, Silva offered some words of advice to his former Octagon rival. “The Spider” said that while he doesn’t watch MMA anymore, his sons sent him the video of Weidman’s leg break and after seeing him go through the same exact injury that he suffered all those years earlier, Silva offered some advice and compassion towards “The All-American” while he overcomes this leg injury.

“To tell you the truth I don’t watch MMA fights anymore, but my sons do. When Weidman broke his leg, they immediately sent me the video and I was shocked. A ‘movie’ passed through my mind recalling the drama I went through after the same accident,” Anderson Silva said (h/t Sherdog.com).

“All I can advise Weidman is to stay close to his family members because next weeks will be really rough. But Chris has a champion’s mind and I’m sure he will return stronger. I just wish the best to him.”

