Gilbert Burns roasts Ben Askren for suggesting that “MMA is kinda boring right now”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was not happy about Ben Askren suggesting that Mixed Martial Arts is kind of boring right now.

Earlier this afternoon, “Funky” took to Twitter where he shared his thoughts on the current state of MMA.

“MMA is kinda boring right now.” Askren posted.

Those comments clearly did not sit well with soon to be welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. “Durinho” fired back at Ben Askren with the following sentiment.

Not now, but every single time you fought! https://t.co/crlAeqfc8e — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2020

“Not now, but every single time you fought!” Burns replied.

Gilbert Burns is scheduled to challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions coveted welterweight title at UFC 256 on December 12.

Usman and Burns were initially slated to collide in the main event of UFC 251 this past July. However, “Durinho” contracted the dreaded Coronavirus and was thus unable to compete.

Insteaed, “The Nigerian Nightmare” took on BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at the event and emerged victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Usman (17-1 MMA) is currently riding a sensational sixteen fight unbeaten streak, which includes victories over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) will enter UFC 256 on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

During his impressive run towards the title, Burns has scored stoppage victories over Mike Davis and Demian Maia.

As for Ben Askren (19-2 MMA, the former Bellator and ONE champion retired from mixed martial arts last year shortly following his submission loss to the aforementioned Demian Maia at UFC Singapore.

“Funky” has yet to respond to Burns’ latest diss, but one can only assume that will come swiftly given Askren’s history on social media.

What do you think of the Gilbert Burns roasting Ben Askren for suggesting that mixed martial arts has become kind of boring? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 9, 2020