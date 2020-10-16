MMA community reacts to Cris Cyborg submitting Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 249

By
Tom Taylor
-
Cris Cyborg
Image: Cris Cyborg on Instagram

On Thursday night, Cris Cyborg defended the Bellator MMA women’s featherweight title with a submission win over Arlene Blencowe. It was the first submission victory on her resume.

As ever, the MMA was very quick to react to this feat. See some of the best reactions below:

What are your thoughts on this latest performance from Cris Cyborg at Bellator 249? Share your reaction in the comments section!