MMA community reacts to Cris Cyborg submitting Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 249

On Thursday night, Cris Cyborg defended the Bellator MMA women’s featherweight title with a submission win over Arlene Blencowe. It was the first submission victory on her resume.

As ever, the MMA was very quick to react to this feat. See some of the best reactions below:

Cyborg looked great in that fight. #Bellator249 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 16, 2020

Kind of crazy to think that was Cyborg’s first ever submission win. #Bellator248 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 16, 2020

Cris Cyborg wins via submission for the first time in her illustrious career. She subs Arlene Blencowe via RNC in the second, defending her Bellator 145 title for the first time. Cat Zingano next? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 16, 2020

Total. Domination. The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

👀 @danawhite you looking to make the biggest fights? The fights the most fans want to watch? @ufc V @BellatorMMA https://t.co/wx7Cbtk5nP — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) October 16, 2020

