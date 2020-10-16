MMA community reacts to Cris Cyborg submitting Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 249

On Thursday night, Cris Cyborg defended the Bellator MMA women’s featherweight title with a submission win over Arlene Blencowe. It was the first submission victory on her resume.
As ever, the MMA was very quick to react to this feat. See some of the best reactions below:
#AndStill @CrisCyborg retains the belt!#Bellator249 #MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/lXJQwcx9Fe
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 16, 2020
…And Still! Congratulations to @criscyborg on her first @BellatorMMA title defense at #Bellator249 pic.twitter.com/SwLJjNjJsd
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 16, 2020
Cyborg looked great in that fight. #Bellator249
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 16, 2020
Kind of crazy to think that was Cyborg’s first ever submission win. #Bellator248
— Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 16, 2020
@criscyborg hit her with a 30piece and a choke! Congrats champ! #Bellator249 https://t.co/DVR14NLI6q
— Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 16, 2020
WOW! Congrats Champ! 👏👏👏 #AndStill @criscyborg #Bellator249 https://t.co/PNkF3pG2f6
— Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) October 16, 2020
Parabens @criscyborg
What an amazing performance!! #Bellator249
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 16, 2020
Cris Cyborg wins via submission for the first time in her illustrious career. She subs Arlene Blencowe via RNC in the second, defending her Bellator 145 title for the first time.
Cat Zingano next?
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 16, 2020
Total. Domination.
The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2
— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020
👀 @danawhite you looking to make the biggest fights? The fights the most fans want to watch? @ufc V @BellatorMMA https://t.co/wx7Cbtk5nP
— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) October 16, 2020
Congrrrrratulations! @criscyborg @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/x1Z9relsQZ
— Lenne Hardt (@lennehardt) October 16, 2020
@criscyborg wants a boxer im here @BellatorMMA @Bellator_Europe pic.twitter.com/RIMBTnYW6v
— sinead kavanaghKO (@sineadkavanagh0) October 16, 2020
Bellator President Scott Coker on @criscyborg’s interest in a rematch with @Amanda_Leoa:
“Cyborg would love that fight. She would love to avenge that matchup.” #Bellator249 #Bellator #MMA @danawhite pic.twitter.com/VkD37jNthv
— Giancarlo Aulino (@Gian_411) October 16, 2020
What are your thoughts on this latest performance from Cris Cyborg at Bellator 249? Share your reaction in the comments section!