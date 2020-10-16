Dana White considering matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman

UFC President Dana White says he’s considering booking a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

White updated on the next move for Chimaev ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 6 card.

This booking certainly makes some sense.

Chimaev has recently been calling out a host of big name fighters—Weidman included. On Friday morning, Weidman reciprocated that interest, offering to “humble” the prospect in January.

“This guy Chimaev needs some humbling,” Weidman wrote on Twitter. “Would love to do that. January I’m in! UFC make this happen.”

Chimaev was quick to respond to this Tweet from Weidman, welcoming the potential fight, but questioning the timeframe.

“Whenever you want I will smash you,” Chimaev wrote in response to Weidman. “I don’t understand why you need so long time? If you are a fighter you must always be ready.”

Chimaev has been the talk of the MMA world of late. He’s now 3-0 in the UFC. The Chechen star first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

Weidman, on the other hand, recently rebounded from consecutive knockout losses to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Dominick Reyes with a decision victory over Omari Akhmedov.