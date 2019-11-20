Conor McGregor donates $1 million of Proper No. 12 whiskey profits to first responders

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey has been a huge success, and the UFC superstar is giving back, donating $1 million to first responders.

McGregor took to Instagram to announce that due to the incredible sales for his Irish whiskey, he will donate over seven figures to the first responders who help keep the rest of us safe from harm. Check out what McGregor said.

“Happy 1st birthday to @properwhiskey!!! What a journey it has been so far! We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE! I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have! When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support! Sláinte #ONEFORALL @properwhiskey” – Conor McGregor

McGregor is currently set to return to the Octagon on January 18, 2020, when he competes in the main event of UFC 246, most likely against Donald Cerrone. McGregor’s manager Audie Attar recently confirmed the good news.

Though it’s been a rough 2019 for McGregor as he has been involved in news headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s nice to see him make such a great gesture here for the first responders who help us all.

What do you think about Conor McGregor donating so much money to first responder organizations?