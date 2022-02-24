Triller joins forces with BKFC acquiring majority stake in the organization

BKFC founder David Feldman has confirmed that Triller has officially acquired a majority stake in his organization.

While it may not exactly be everyone’s cup of tea, BKFC has served as an important combat sports alternative in the last few years through their bare-knuckle boxing style. The likes of Paige VanZant, Chad Mendes, Mike Perry, Paulie Malignaggi and more have all entered the ring for the promotion, amongst a variety of other recognisable names from the landscape of boxing and mixed martial arts.

Triller, who many will remember for their unique boxing events as well as Triad Combat, will now be part of the BKFC family – a big part, in fact, as announced by Feldman on The MMA Hour.

“We grew this thing to a point where we thought that we got it as far as we could take it by ourselves right now,” Feldman said. “We’ve overcome so many obstacles and so many people telling us no and, ‘this will never happen, you’ll never make it work.’ And we got to a point where we’re pretty well accepted among the combat sports community right now, and we needed to make a partnership that was going to take us to the next level, create more opportunities, more resources, more funding, more things like that to acquire some more fighters, take care of the fighters that are already there, and just create more opportunities for everybody.

“So we have entered into an agreement to have the majority stake of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship be acquired by Triller Verzuz. So Triller will acquire the majority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, like I said, to allow more opportunities, more resources, more funding, just everything that we really need to vie for that No. 1, No. 2 spot in combat sports.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

