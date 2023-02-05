Bellator 290 disclosed fight purses: Champions Ryan Bader and Johnny Eblen lead the way

Bellator 290 is in the books and disclosed fighter purses have rolled out. The event was held inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Headlining the show was a Bellator Heavyweight Championship clash, which also happened to be the final fight in the pro MMA career of Fedor Emelianenko. Ryan Bader defeated Emelianenko via first-round TKO to retain the gold.
The co-main event also featured a title fight. Johnny Eblen successfully defended the Bellator Middleweight Championship against Anatoly Tokov via unanimous decision. The main card opened up with a welterweight collision between Brennan Ward and Sabah Homasi. Ward scored the second-round TKO victory.
Bellator 290 Undercard
There was also preliminary action. The featured bout on the prelims was contested at 170 pounds. Lorenz Larkin had a highlight-reel knockout win over Mukhamed Berkhamov. Henry Corrales defeated Akhmed Magomedov via unanimous decision. Heavyweights Ali Isaev and Steve Mowry fought to a unanimous draw.
Bellator 290 Fight Purses
The California State Athletic Commission has released the Bellator 290 fight purses to MMAFighting.com.
- Ryan Bader ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) vs. Fedor Emelianenko ($100,000)
- Johnny Eblen ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Anatoly Tokov ($75,000)
- Brennan Ward ($75,000 + no win bonus = $75,000) def. Sabah Homasi ($100,000)
- Lorenz Larkin ($75,000 + no win bonus = $75,000) def. Mukhamed Berkhamov ($33,000)
- Henry Corrales ($75,000 + no win bonus = $75,000) def. Akhmed Magomedov ($28,000)
- Steve Mowry ($70,000) vs. Ali Isaev ($70,000) ruled a draw
- Chris Gonzalez ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($30,000)
- Grant Neal ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def. Karl Albrektsson ($35,000)
- Diana Avsaragova ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Alejandra Lara ($60,000)
- Nikita Mikhailov ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Darrion Caldwell ($50,000)
- Neiman Gracie ($70,000 + no win bonus = $70,000) vs. Dante Schiro ($20,000)
- Jaylon Bates ($20,000 + no win bonus = $20,000) vs. Jornel Lugo ($35,000)
- Isaiah Hokit ($7,000 + $7,000 = $14,000) def. Peter Ishiguro ($3,000)
- Yusuf Karakaya ($3,000 + $3,000 = $6,000) def. Ethan Hughes ($5,000)