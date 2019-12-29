Douglas Lima gunning for middleweight gold, says he will fight winner of Larkin vs MVP

Douglas Lima has his eyes set on becoming a Bellator champ-champ before he decides to grant anyone a rematch.

Lima, who is the current Bellator welterweight champion after beating Rory MacDonald, recently said that he is going after middleweight gold. And, after that, he plans to grant a rematch to the winner of Lorenz Larkin vs. Michael Page.

Larkin vs MVP I’ll be waiting for the winner while I go after the MW gold! @BellatorMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) December 29, 2019

“Larkin vs MVP I’ll be waiting for the winner while I go after the MW gold! @BellatorMMA,” Lima tweeted during the Bellator Japan event.

The current middleweight champion is Rafael Lovato Jr. who won the belt by edging out a decision over Gegard Mousasi earlier this year. Yet, the expectation was they would rematch so whether or not that has changed for Douglas Lima to get a shot is unknown.

Regardless, a fight between Lorenz Larkin and Michael Page would no doubt be an interesting scrap.

Both men competed on tonight’s Bellator Japan card where Larkin won by decision over Keita Nakamura. Page, meanwhile, had another highlight reel knockout over Shinso Anzai.

Larkin is currently on a four-fight winning streak after starting his Bellator tenure out 0-2 with losses to Douglas Lima and Paul Daley. The loss to Lima was his debut and was for the title. But, ‘Da Monsoon’ has rebounded with notable wins over Andrey Koreshkov and Ion Pascu in his most recent efforts.

Page suffered his first loss as a pro earlier this year to the aforementioned Douglas Lima, who knocked ‘MVP’ out cold in the second round. It was also the semi-finals of the welterweight grand prix. The Englishman went 4-1 in 2019 including a win over Paul Daley.

Whether or not Bellator would be interested in booking Lorenz Larkin vs. Michael Page is unknown. Same goes with if Lima will get a middleweight title shot that he has called for.

Would you be interested in seeing Lorenz Larkin vs. Michael Page in a number one contender bout while Douglas Lima fights for the promotions middleweight title? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/28/2019.