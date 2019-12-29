Bellator Japan: ‘Fedor vs. Rampage’ Results and Highlights

Bellator Japan: ‘Fedor vs. Rampage’ takes place this evening live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fedor Emelianenko (38-6 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering a first round knockout loss to Ryan Bader in his most recent appearance at Bellator 214.

Prior to that, ‘The Last Emperor’ had scored back-to-back TKO victories over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir respectively.

Meanwhile, Quinton Jackson (38-13 MMA) was last seen in action at Bellator 206 in September of 2018, where he scored a second round TKO victory over bitter rival Wanderlei Silva.

‘Rampage’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Also featured on tonight’s card are standouts Michael Chandler, Lorenz Larkin, Sidney Outlaw, Michael Page, among others.

Get all of tonight’s Bellator Japan results below:

Bellator Japan Main Card:

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson – Fedor def. Jackson via KO (punch) at 2:44 of Round 1

Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw – Chandler def. Outlaw by KO (punch) at 2:59 of Round 1

Michael Chandler finishes Sidney Outlaw in the 1st round! #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/yp9CYw6LpP — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 29, 2019

Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura – Larkin def. Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Michael Page vs. Shinsho Anzai – Page def. Anzai via KO (punch) at :23 of Round 2

Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe – Watanabe def. Joanne by TKO (punches) at 4:39 of Round 3

RIZIN's sculpted judoka gets her org on the board, as Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) slowly overwhelms a fast-starting Ilara Joanne with her grappling en route to a third-round TKO! She rides seven straight wins, five of them finishes. #Bellator237 #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/dWBM8M2pOq — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Daron Cruickshank – Yamauchi def. Cruickshank via submission (RNC) at 3:11 of Round 1

Bellator's all-time sub leader ups his total to eight, as Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) snares Daron Cruickshank off of a spinning elbow, climbs and chokes the RIZIN rep in short order! The Japanese Brazilian boasts 21 finishes, 20 by sub (13 via RNC), and 18 in round one. #Bellator237 pic.twitter.com/b4nX2XeGEO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

