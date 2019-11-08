Dillon Danis banned from Logan Paul vs. KSI rematch

Dillon Danis has been calling for a fight with YouTube star Jake Paul for months. In the days leading up to a highly-publicized boxing rematch between Jake’s brother Logan and fellow YouTuber KSI, it looked like Danis might get his wish.

Danis even planned to be ring-side for the Paul-KSI rematch, which would have given him a great vantage point to call for a fight with the younger Paul brother.

i will be ringside at the Logan Paul vs KSI fight on saturday night, @jakepaul act accordingly. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 5, 2019

Regrettably, Danis has seemingly been banned from attending this event. Sports journalist Helen Yee was first to report this news.

Sources tell me Dillon Danis was supposed to be at the KSI vs Logan Paul fight but is being banned from the arena labeled as a “high risk”. @dillondanis — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 8, 2019

Danis subsequently confirmed the news himself, publicly questioning promoter Eddie Hearn for banning him.

i made this logan paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn ? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 8, 2019

Logan Paul and KSI first battled in an amateur boxing contest in Manchester in 2018. Their rematch, which goes down this Saturday in Los Angeles, California, will be a professional contest without head gear. The action will air on DAZN.

Dillon Danis has never competed as a boxer, but is a decorated Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioner. He’s also 2-0 as a mixed martial artist, having won two bouts under the Bellator banner — a pair of submissions of Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey.

Do you think we’ll see Danis in the ring with YouTube star Jake Paul in the future?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.