Police arrest suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of UFC heavyweight contender Walt Harris.

According to WSFA, police in Florida arrested suspect Ibraheem Yazeed on Thursday night. Yazeed, a 30-year-old resident of Auburn, Alabama, is now being detained without bond in Florida on behalf of the Auburn Police Division.

More arrests are expected to be made.

BREAKING: Ibraheem Yazeed arrested overnight in Florida in connection to the disappearance of missing college student Aniah Blanchard. He’s currently held with no bond for Auburn Police Department. Additional arrests are expected in this case. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/ElnsISnKyQ — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) November 8, 2019

Yazeed had already been identified as a person of interest in the case of Aniah Blanchard.

“The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery Alabama. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of Kidnapping in the first degree,” Auburn Police announced in a Thursday statement. “Currently, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task force along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed. Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder from another jurisdiction; he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

“The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and Thursday, October 24, 2019. Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will. Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.”

Blanchard has been missing since October 24. She was last seen on October 23, near Auburn, when she visited a gas station.

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union community college.

Her father, Walt Harris, was expected to fight Alistair Overeem at a December UFC card in Washington, DC, but has understandably withdrawn from that contest.

Overeem, who offered his full support and understanding to Harris, has since been matched up with heavyweight prospect Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Stay tuned for further developments on this case.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.