Cris Cyborg on potential lightweight bout with Kayla Harrison: “She can maybe take me down but I can take her down too”

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg has given her thoughts on a potential superfight with PFL star Kayla Harrison.

While both women are doing their own thing in their respective promotions, this feud certainly has a “sharks circling each other” feeling to it right now. Cyborg and Harrison have proven themselves to be amongst the most dominant female stars in the sport alongside Amanda Nunes and while fighting “The Lioness” in the UFC could happen in the future, right now Harrison’s future is up in the air as she comes towards the end of her PFL deal.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cyborg spoke about her desire to battle Harrison and also how she thinks the fight would go.

#Bellator champ @CrisCyborg would welcome a fight against @KaylaH at 155 pounds: "I believe wrestling can beat judo. She can maybe take me down but I can take her down too." Watch full interview from #theMMAhour: https://t.co/yrstGZN6DL pic.twitter.com/IkG6IY38mH — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2021

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight for me [against Kayla Harrison]. We can fight at 155, she’s on the last fight of her contract, and I believe maybe she will sign with the UFC, but she’s made more money than Amanda Nunes in PFL and I don’t know how that’d work.”

“People say ah she’s gonna take you down – I believe in a fight wrestling can beat judo. She can maybe take me down but I can take her down too. It’s an MMA fight. She could be afraid to strike, too.”

Cris Cyborg has fought some of the meanest women to ever step foot into a mixed martial arts cage and even though facing Kayla Harrison is an intimidating prospect for most, something tells us Cris isn’t going to back down from the challenge.

