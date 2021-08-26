Michael Chandler dubs Justin Gaethje the UFC’s “toughest” lightweight: “Ferg is craziest…Poirier most skilled”

Michael Chandler has given a quick overview of who he believes to be amongst the elite of the elite in the lightweight division.

Chandler has had a fascinating start to his UFC career dating all the way back to when he played the role of alternate for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight. Since then he’s gone on to finish Dan Hooker before almost doing the same to Charles Oliveira, only to ultimately lose via strikes early in the second round.

Now, as he prepares to take on Justin Gaethje later this year, the former Bellator star is feeling pretty comfortable in his new surroundings as he examines the strength of his fellow lightweight contenders.

All of them…ferg is craziest…poirier most skilled, Gaethje toughest — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 25, 2021

Chandler was asked who the most dangerous fight in their prime would be outside of Khabib, and he replied with the following layered answer.

“All of them…ferg is craziest…poirier most skilled, Gaethje toughest”

It’s a pretty solid answer all things considered because as we know, this trio has been through a great deal of adversity in their own respective UFC runs. Tony Ferguson is an absolute magician who always keeps people guessing, Dustin Poirier is viewed by many as the champion in waiting, and Justin Gaethje simply refuses to give up – as seen in his two TKO defeats as well as when he passed out under the strain of a submission attempt from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Michael Chandler knows and understands what all of these individuals bring to the table, and he needs to be ready for war – especially against someone as chaotic as Gaethje.

Do you think he'll be able to beat Justin Gaethje when they meet at UFC 268 in New York City this November?