Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five, must-see UFC fighters of all time

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shared his list of the top-five, must-see UFC fighters of all time.

Cormier and former NFL player Ryan Clark shared their top-five list on the latest edition of the “DC and RC” podcast. Take a look at the lists below as Cormier’s list may surprise you.

DC & RC drafted their top 5 must-see UFC fighters. Who is your all-time top 5? FULL EPISODE ▶️ https://t.co/1bPIMnRVaa pic.twitter.com/bYP7pM3f18 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 25, 2021

Cormier’s top-five list, in order, includes UFC superstar Conor McGregor; former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar up next; UFC welterweight and middleweight legend Georges St-Pierre; former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov; and arguably the most important women’s fighter in UFC history, former bantamweight Ronda Rousey.

Clark’s list, meanwhile, included former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell; welterweight fan favorite Nate Diaz; Cormier himself; former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva; and finally, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

A bigger surprise would have been seeing Cormier put his former archrival, Jones, on his top-five list as Clark did, but it’s still somewhat surprising to see Cormier put McGregor at the top of his list given the recent negative comments that the Irishman had about him. Although it’s good to see that Cormier was able to look past his own personal drama with “Notorious,” the fact that McGregor has been so negative about Cormier lately would have made one think that DC wouldn’t give him any more press. Instead, Cormier ignored his own personal feelings and put McGregor at the top of the list of the most exciting fighters.

Overall, the 10 fighters who Cormier and Clark picked are all exciting fighters who have played important roles in getting MMA to where it is today. It’s not easy to cut the list down to the top five, but it appears as though Cormier and Clark have come up with a solid list.

Do you agree with the list Daniel Cormier had of the top-five, must-see UFC fighters of all time?