Cris Cyborg interested in facing Cat Zingano next, says it would be a “great fight”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she is interested in facing Cat Zingano next, saying it would be a “great fight.”

Cyborg is coming off of a quick first-round KO win over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. For Cyborg, she is currently riding a five-fight win streak including a four-fight winning streak since she joined Bellator with four wins coming by way of knockout. Cyborg has looked absolutely phenomenal so far in Bellator and she is excited to get back out there and perform. Following her quick win over Kavanagh, Cyborg is now looking ahead at who she could potentially be facing next, and Zingano seems to be the ideal opponent for her.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Cyborg admitted that a matchup against the former UFC star Zingano seems to make a lot of sense for them both next.

“I don’t pick who I want to fight, but you threw that and if it happens, it happens,” Cyborg said. “Cat Zingano is a great fight. The girl beat Amanda Nunes, the last one to beat Amanda Nunes, and she’s undefeated in Bellator, and I’m happy to have the opportunity to fight her.”

Although Cyborg just fought Kavanagh, she took no damage in that fight and says she is ready to step back into the cage soon in order to take a quick-turnaround type of fight.

“It’s nice when I have a quick turnaround,” Cyborg said. “Just rest a little bit then back to training again. It’s very nice, it’s a long camp, but I train everyday. So if I train everyday, it’s not just training for the camp. I train everyday, so when it’s close to the fight, I just make a plan on how the fight is gonna work, the game plan of the fight.”

Do you want to see Cris Cyborg fight Cat Zingano in Bellator next?