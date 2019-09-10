Marvin Vettori vows to show Andrew Sanchez ‘there are levels to this’

Marvin Vettori is confident his UFC Vancouver opponent Andrew Sanchez is not on his level.

Vettori, who took this fight on short notice, believes Sanchez does not have the cardio to keep up with him. Based on that, the Italian talent is confident he will be able to finish his American foe.

“When the fight was announced I thought I would be able to finish him, and now, my thoughts are even stronger. I’m in the shape I want to be, and this guy is in big trouble,” Vettori told BJPenn.com ahead of UFC Vancouver. “When the cage door closes, he is going to feel it. He will know he is f**ked when the cage door closes.”

Vettori continued, sharing his belief that his jiu-jitsu and power will also cause problems for Sanchez. In Sanchez’s only two UFC losses, he was knocked out, which gives the Italian confidence he too can batter the American to the same fate.

“I mean the guy is decent on the ground. But, I train with straight-up killers every day. No grappler is stronger than who I work with,” he explained. “When I step into an MMA fight there is no way I won’t see anything I haven’t prepared for before. Fighters know my jiu-jitsu is not something to take easily.

“For the power, he won’t be able to deal with it, either. But, I mean it will also be a bunch of skills he won’t be able to deal with. My will to win and heart will also be a huge difference in this fight. I’m going to destroy this guy,” Vettori continued. “There are levels to this and I’m a couple of levels above. But, I’m not taking this fight lightly, I know he is tough, I’m just confident I prepared for this fight and know I can win.”

If he does indeed beat Andrew Sanchez at UFC Vancouver, Marvin Vettori is hoping he can get a ranked opponent next. He feels like he would deserve it and wants to prove just how good he is.

“I want a bigger name, and someone ranked,” he said. “I’m looking for that and we will see if it happens. I’m taking this step-to-step and see what happens after.”

For now, Vettori is doing final preparations for his fight and expects to extend his winning streak to two-straight. This will also mark the first obligation on a new contract, which he is very excited about.

“I am happy when it comes to extending my contract as I have the best manager in the business,” he said. “It is another four-fights. This will be my seventh-fight in the UFC, so I’m happy. I have improved so much and now we are at the point when it is time to collect the money.”

Who do you think will win the fight when Marvin Vettori and Andrew Sanchez fight at UFC Vancouver?

UFC Vancouver goes down this Saturday night. Learn how to watch the card here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/10/2019.