Dustin Poirier sets his sights on Conor McGregor rematch

After losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 last weekend, Dustin Poirier briefly hinted at a potential retirement from MMA. Now that the dust has settled, however, it seems that Poirier not only plans to continue fighting, but that he wants to fight against the best and brightest competition available. He’s now calling for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Poirier made his callout of Mcgregor on Twitter.

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

“I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point,” Poirier wrote.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first fought back in 2014, in the UFC featherweight division. McGregor won this fight via first-round TKO.

Since then, both fighters have accomplished great things. Poirier went on to become one of the lightweight division’s most dangerous contenders, while McGregor ultimately captured gold in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

McGregor, like Poirier, was last seen in action against the reigning lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. Like Poirier, he also fell to the Russian via rear-naked choke — though he survived until the fourth round, while Poirier was tapped in the third.

At this point, a rematch between McGregor and Poirier makes abundant sense from a rankings perspective. That being said, McGregor is still keen on a rematch with Nurmagomedov, and from the sounds of it, could get the opportunity if Tony Ferguson is not available to fight the Russian champion next.

“If Tony Ferguson doesn’t take the fight against Khabib for whatever reason, the Conor McGregor rematch would make a lot of sense,” UFC President Dana White said at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference.

If McGregor isn’t next for Nurmagomedov, however, Poirier could easily get his wish.

Does a Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor rematch interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/10/2019.