Cris Cyborg on UFC departure: Dana White is a ‘liar’

Earlier this year, Cris Cyborg parted ways with the UFC. Based on UFC President Dana White’s telling of this highly publicized split, it was the UFC that decided to end the relationship.

Cyborg, however, begs to differ.

Now a member of the Bellator MMA roster, and looking forward to a title shot opposite Bellator’s reigning women’s featherweight champ Julia Budd, Cyborg says she’d decided to leave the UFC before the promotion had decided to let her go. Apparently, she opted to pack her bags once it became clear the promotion wasn’t willing to grant her a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

As for Dana White? She says “He’s a liar.”

Cyborg gave her take on the situation at Bellator 226 this weekend (via MMA Junkie):

“[White] knew,” Cyborg said. “He said, ‘I’m out of the business of ‘Cyborg.’ I got out first. He did not let me go. I went first because he didn’t want to make the rematch, and I had to wait a long time to fight. But now, it’s in the past.”

Cyborg also added that she knew she would be leaving the UFC when she walked out to her final UFC bout — a July fight with Felicia Spencer, which she won by unanimous decision.

“When I did my last fight, I knew it was the last fight. When I stepped into the cage, I said, ‘This is the last one.’”

Whatever the case, Cyborg seems happy to have landed with Bellator MMA, where she believes she’ll be treated more fairly. She says her fans feel the same way — and have made their thoughts on White quite clear.

“All my fans say, ‘Cris, I’m really happy,’” she said. “‘You seem happy. And (expletive) Dana White.’”

How do you think Cris Cyborg will perform in Bellator?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.