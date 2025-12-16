Yaroslav Amosov scorches UFC athletes who compare fighting to war after Ukraine invasion: ‘Shut up’

By Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025
Yaroslav Amosov gets his hands wrapped backstage at UFC Vegas 112

UFC welterweight and former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov is tired of hearing fighters compare their career to war.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov passed his first UFC test with flying colors in a dominant win at UFC Vegas 112 last weekend.

Amosov submitted Neil Magny midway through Round 1 of their welterweight clash at UFC Vegas 112 last Saturday. It was Amosov’s promotional debut after a long, successful stint in Bellator that made him one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

After defeating Douglas Lima for the Bellator welterweight title in June 2011, Amosov took a nearly two-year hiatus from competition to enlist in the Ukrainian military following Russia’s invasion of the country. A viral clip showed Amosov recovering his Bellator belt from his home, which was bombed by Russian forces.

Fighters often compare their livelihoods to war, but to Amosov, the comparison is irresponsible and unjust.

Yaroslav Amosov assisted the Ukrainian military at the height of Russia’s invasion

During the UFC Vegas 112 post-fight press conference, Amosov was asked about fighters using war to promote fights.

“I think about how hard it was when I was in the war,” Amosov said.

“When people say, ‘This next fight will be like war,’ or ‘I go tomorrow to war,’ hey guys — if you don’t know what war is, shut up. You can’t talk about this. War is not the Octagon. This is not fighting. This is a different life.”

“You can be dead in a second, and your friend can be dead,” Amosov continued. “This is not hard training or cutting weight. My country has felt this for years.” (h/t MMA Mania)

As of this writing, Ukrainian and Russian military forces remain at war after the nation’s invasion. While peace talks have been pursued in recent months, the conflict continues to claim the lives of thousands in the region.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

