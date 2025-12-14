UFC Vegas 112 Results: Yaroslav Amosov stops Neil Magny in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025
Yaroslav Amosov, UFC Vegas 112, Results, Neil Magny, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the welterweight bout between Yaroslav Amosov and Neil Magny.

Amosov (29-1 MMA) most recently competed this past March at Cage Fury FC 140, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Curtis Millender. Prior to that triumph, ‘Dynamo’ was coming off the first loss of his professional career where he dropped the Bellator welterweight title to Jason Jackson in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (31-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Jake Matthews and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 112 welterweight matchup begins and Neil Magny opens with a jab and then a hard low kick. Yaroslav Amosov with a low kick. He misses with a right. Magny leaps in with a 1-2. A good high kick from ‘Dynamo’. He shoots in and forces the clinch. He gets on the back of Magny for a second but can’t take advantage. Neil breaks free and gets back to range. A low kick from Amosov and then he proceeds to force the clinch. Another takedown attempt from the former Bellator champion and this time he gets it. He immediately moves to half guard and starts working some nice left hands. Yaroslav Amosov pins the right arm of Magny. He proceeds to lockup an anaconda choke. He adjusts and tightens his grip. There’s the tap. An impressive performance from the Ukrainian!

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: Yaroslav Amosov def. Neil Magny via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:14 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Amosov fight next following his submission victory over Magny this evening in Nevada?

