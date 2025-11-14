UFC signs former Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov in massive addition ahead of UFC 322

Former Bellator welterweight titleholder Yaroslav Amosov adds to a stacked UFC welterweight division that will showcase this weekend.

The UFC’s welterweight division will take center stage this weekend at UFC 322 in New York City. Ahead of the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev super fight, the UFC has added one of the most dynamic welterweights in the world to the promotion’s roster.

As initially reported by MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King, the UFC has signed former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov to its roster and is expected to announce plans for his promotional debut in the coming weeks. Amosov returned to MMA earlier this year after a nearly two-year hiatus, defeating Curtis Millender by first-round submission at Cage Fury FC 140.

Before a Bellator title loss to Jason Jackson in November 2023, Amosov was considered one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, defeating the likes of Logan Storley and Douglas Lima. He’s accumulated a 28-1 record in his professional MMA career.

UFC adds potential challenger to UFC 322 winner in Yaroslav Amosov

Amosov’s signing comes amidst an active time in the UFC welterweight division, headlined by Maddalena vs. Makhachev this weekend. The title picture includes several intriguing contenders, including Sean Brady and Carlos Prates, who are set to compete this Saturday night.

Amosov could potentially face a Top 10 contender for his promotional debut, which is expected to take place early next year. He rose to worldwide prominence with an 8-0 start in his Bellator career.

Maddalena earned the UFC welterweight title at UFC 315 by defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision. Maddalena’s first title defense comes this weekend against Makhachev.

Amosov is the latest former Bellator/PFL standout to make the move to the UFC in recent years. The UFC has signed Kayla Harrison, Patchy Mix, Aaron Pico, and Patricio Pitbull, with mixed results.

Amosov will look to become the latest to make a quick impact in the UFC and potentially challenge for a world title in the near future.