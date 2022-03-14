Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov shares update from Ukraine: “Terrible things are happening… many people are dying”

Bellator welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov has provided an update from Ukraine.

The undefeated welterweight recently revealed he would be joining many other fighters and athletes on the front line in defending his country against Russia. Now, after two weeks of Russia’s invasion, Amosov took to Instagram to share a horrific update stating that terrible things are happening and he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.

“Greetings to all. Wanted to say — well, wanted to repeat — many people talked about this special operation. You’re not saving us,” Amosov said on Instagram (via MMAFighting). “We are defending ourselves. Russian troops came to our territory and they talk about saving us? It’s very interesting to me, who did you save in this house? And this is just a fraction of it. It drops [a shell] on orphanages and regular houses. They shoot at civilians.

“Terrible things are happening. I don’t understand those people who don’t believe what is going on in our country, they watch their TV and think everything is okay here,” Amosov continued. “They believe that you [the Russian people] are saving us. You’re not saving us, I don’t know how people of Ukraine will forgive Russia for what they did to our country. And this is not even the end.”

Although Yaroslav Amosov says there are terrible things happening, he still is confident Ukraine will win the war and end the Russian invasion. He says will continue to defend his country for as long as needed even with a ton of people dying.

“Many people are dying,” Amosov said. “I don’t know how you can tell a person who lives in Ukraine what goes on here. I see it with my own eyes, I can hear it — well, I’m sure you guys can hear it. Our country will defend itself, our country will win. Our people are cohesive and our country is the best country in the world.”

Amosov is currently 26-0 and coming off a lopsided decision win over Douglas Lima to win the welterweight title. He’s set to defend his belt in the main event of Bellator London on May 13 against Michael Page. Even with him defending his country, the fight is still scheduled to take place at this time.