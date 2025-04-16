Another former Bellator MMA star teases UFC move: ‘Show time in the big arena’

We’ve seen a lot of former Bellator fighters make the move to the UFC over the last few years. From the sounds of it, another fighter is preparing to make that same move.

For many years, Bellator was considered the second biggest promotion in MMA. However, the promotion was recently purchased by the Professional Fighters League (PFL). While some Bellator fighters have been successfully integrated into the PFL roster, a great many have expressed dissatisfaction with the a lack of fight offers from PFL brass. That includes decorated MMA veterans like Gegard Mousasi and Corey Anderson. It also includes Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, who came up short in his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 last weekend. Aaron Pico also makes the list. The wrestler-turned-KO-artist recently signed with the UFC himself, though his debut is not yet set.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, it certainly seems like Ireland’s James Gallagher could soon follow the likes of Pitbull and Pico.