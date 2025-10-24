Former Bellator MMA star allegedly bails on fight ‘because he didn’t like the warmup area back stage’

By BJ Penn Staff - October 24, 2025
James Gallagher, UFC, Bellator MMA

Former Bellator MMA star James Gallagher was set to return to the cage last night, but it didn’t end up happening. The alleged cause of his fight’s last-minute cancellation will leave fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Gallagher fought 12 times for Bellator between 2016 and 2024. He got off to an impressive start in the promotion, winning his first four fights, and finishing three by submission. However, a 2018 knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas kickstarted a long hot-and-cold run for the Irish star, who had frequently been compared to Conor McGregor until that point.

When Bellator was absorbed by the PFL last year, Gallagher became a free agent. His Bellator losses and long stretches of inactivity have made a move to the UFC unlikely for the time being, but he is still taking fights, presumably with that goal in mind.

Why did James Gallagher withdraw from his planned MMA return?

Gallagher’s last MMA fight occurred in June, when he submitted Fabricio Soares in the second round. He was set to return to the cage against Ali AlQaisi at ACA 194 last night in Dubai, but withdrew from the fight last minute. The reason? Apparently, he didn’t like his warm-up room.

That’s according to his opponent, AlQaisi.

If this is true, it’s quite surprising. At 29, Gallagher still has a long MMA career ahead of him if he wants. He certainly seemed fired up to compete again in Dubai.

“Tomorrow night I’m prepared to put on the performance of my life,” he wrote on Instagram just a day before the fight was set to occur. “Blessed for this opportunity. Let’s do this!”

The Irish MMA star has yet to comment on why he withdrew from his fight in Dubai. We’ll update this story if he does.

ACA 194 was headlined by a heavyweight clash between ONE Championship veteran Amir Aliakbari and MMA journeyman Tony Johnson. Aliakbari won by unanimous decision after five rounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

James Gallagher

Related

James Gallagher, UFC, Bellator MMA

Another former Bellator MMA star teases UFC move: 'Show time in the big arena'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025
James Gallagher
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher becomes the latest to secure his PFL release: "This is not the end"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender James Gallagher has been released from the PFL.

Nate-Diaz
James Gallagher

Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor after former teammate gets tapped out under the Bellator banner

Adam D Martin - November 10, 2021

UFC welterweight fan-favorite Nate Diaz slammed Conor McGregor after his former teammate got tapped out under the Bellator banner.

Patchy Mix
James Gallagher

Bellator 270 results: Patchy Mix taps James Gallagher (Video)

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2021

Bellator is back in Dublin, Ireland for Bellator 270 and in the co-main event, a bantamweight grudge match between James Gallagher and Patchy Mix goes down.

Patchy Mix
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Patrick Mix expects to finish Albert Morales, blasts James Gallagher: "I put together an amazing camp to whoop his ass and he didn't show up"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2021

Patrick Mix had a feeling James Gallagher wouldn’t end up fighting him.

James Gallagher

James Gallagher responds to critics following victory at Bellator Europe

Adam D Martin - October 4, 2020
Patrick Mix
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Patrick Mix trashes James Gallagher: "I don’t even think he is better than CM Punk"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2020

Patrick Mix doesn’t believe James Gallagher is a very good fighter.

Patrick Mix
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Patrick Mix eyes submission win over Juan Archuleta for vacant belt, trashes James Gallagher

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2020

Patrick Mix is looking to claim Bellator’s vacant bantamweight title.

James Gallagher
James Gallagher

James Gallagher calls Nick Diaz interview "scary", urges him to stay retired

Natasha Hooper - December 9, 2019

Bellator fighter James Gallagher hopes Nick Diaz stays in retirement for good as he found his recent interview concerning.

James Gallagher
James Gallagher

James Gallagher says he punched Mike Kimbel in backstage altercation, explains why

Tom Taylor - November 21, 2019

This morning, Bellator bantamweight prospects James Gallagher and Mike Kimbel came to blows backstage at Bellator London media day.