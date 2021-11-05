Bellator 270 results: Patchy Mix taps James Gallagher (Video)

Bellator is back in Dublin, Ireland for Bellator 270 and in the co-main event, a bantamweight grudge match between James Gallagher and Patchy Mix goes down.

James Gallagher (11-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak but this will be his first fight with James Krause as his head coach. He last fought back in October of 2020 as he submitted Cal Ellenor. He’s currently ranked sixth in Bellator‘s bantamweight rankings.

Patchy Mix (14-1) returned to the win column back in May with a third-round submission over Albert Morales. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Juan Archuleta for the bantamweight title. He also holds a first-round submission over Ricky Bandejas who knocked out Gallagher in the first round. He did miss weight, however.

Round one begins with the two feeling each other out. Patchy Mix then tries to get ahold of a guillotine but James Gallagher gets out of it. Gallagher now in full guard is working towards getting ahold of Mix’s back. He pulls guard looking for his own guillotine and Mix gets out of it. Mix now is controlling him on the ground but the two get back to the feet. Both men land some good strikes and Mix goes for a takedown to end the round. A close round that could go either way.

The second round begins and Gallagher lands a low blow to Mix. Time is called and when time resumes, Gallagher lands a big right hand and throws a flying knee. Good counter punches from Mix. The American looks to slow down but he shoots for a takedown. Gallagher gets ahold of a guillotine and looks like it is tight. He continues to squeeze but Mix gets out of it. Mix is riding out the round in top and with 30 seconds left he looks for the crucifix but Gallagher doesn’t allow it to happen. The round ends as Mix wins it easily.

The third and final round begins and after a bad takedown attempt by Gallagher Mix jumps for a guillotine and it’s tight. He rolls over and taps Gallagher into the third round. He silences the Dublin crowd.

Bellator 270 Results: Patchy Mis submits James Gallagher in round 3.