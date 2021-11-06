UFC 268: ‘Usman vs Covington 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 268, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Usman (19-1 MMA) and Covington (16-2 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by of a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was last seen in action thirteen months ago, where he earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 268 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Namajunas (10-4 MMA) and Zhang (21-2 MMA) initially clashed back at April’s UFC 261 event, with ‘Thug Rose’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

The now two-time UFC strawwweight champion, Rose Namajunas, enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak. Prior to dethroning Zhang back in April, the American was coming off a split-decision victory over Jessica Andrade.

As for Weili Zhang, the Chinese standout will be looking to make a statement after having her 21-fight winning streak snapped by ‘Thug Rose’ at UFC 261.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 268 main card is a key lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Gaethje (22-3 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, will be returning to action for the first time in twelve months this evening at MSG. ‘The Highlight’ last competed in October of 2020, where he suffered a submission loss to lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA) will also enter UFC 268 in hopes of rebounding from a recent setback. The former Bellator champion most recently competed back in May, where he fell short in his goal of capturing the UFC’s vacant lightweight title, suffering a second round TKO loss to Charles Oliveira.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights from MSG below (refresh for updates):

UFC 268 Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST)

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

UFC 268 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

UFC 268 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6pm EST)

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett

Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza

CJ Vergara vs Ode’ Osbourne

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 268 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!