Bellator parts ways with multiple fighters, including several former MMA champions

Bellator MMA has parted ways with a long list of high profile fighters, including several who have worn gold in major promotions.
Bellator has signed a number of free agents recently, but as always, additions to the roster come at a cost.
On Tuesday, MMA reporter Jason Floyd reported that a swath of fighters are no longer under contract with Bellator. Some, it should be noted, are potentially negotiating new contracts. Others, however, have been cut outright.
The following fighters are no longer under contract with Bellator: Vinicius Zani, Joe Warren, Manny Vazquez, Shawn Bunch, Mike Kimbel, Ricky Bandejas, AJ Agazarm, Adel Altamimi, Adil Benjilany, Derek Campos, Daniel Crawford, Cris Lencioni, Jeremiah Labiano (cont)
Salim Mukhidinov, Mihail Nica, Haim Gozali, Richard Kiely, Ion Pascu, Mateusz Piskorz, David Rickels, Joe Schilling,
Tuco Tokkos, Rafael Carvalho, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, Rudy Schaffroth, Kristina Williams, Hatice Ozyurt (cont)
Also, the following fighters have informed Bellator they have retired: Pat Curran, Jon Fitch, and Rafael Lovato Jr.
See the full list of fighters Bellator has parted with, as confirmed by MMA Fighting:
Three fighters have also informed Bellator of their retirement, which marks the end of their obligations to the company. They are: Jon Fitch, Rafael Lovato Jr. and Pat Curran.