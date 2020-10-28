Bellator parts ways with multiple fighters, including several former MMA champions

By
Tom Taylor
-
Frank Mir, Bellator
Bellator MMA has parted ways with a long list of high profile fighters, including several who have worn gold in major promotions.

Bellator has signed a number of free agents recently, but as always, additions to the roster come at a cost.

On Tuesday, MMA reporter Jason Floyd reported that a swath of fighters are no longer under contract with Bellator. Some, it should be noted, are potentially negotiating new contracts. Others, however, have been cut outright.


See the full list of fighters Bellator has parted with, as confirmed by MMA Fighting:

  • Joe Warren
  • Ricky Bandejas
  • Derek Campos
  • Frank Mir
  • Roy Nelson
  • Vinicius Zani
  • Manny Vazquez
  • Shawn Bunch
  • Mike Kimbel
  • AJ Agazarm
  • Adel Altamim
  • Adil Benjilany
  • Daniel Crawford
  • Cris Lencioni
  • Jeremiah Labiano
  • Salim Mukhidinov
  • Mihail Nica
  • Haim Gozali
  • Richard Kiely
  • Ion Pascu
  • Mateusz Piskorz
  • David Rickels
  • Joe Schilling
  • Tuco Tokkos
  • Rafael Carvalho
  • Rudy Schaffroth
  • Kristina William
  • Hatice Ozyurt

Three fighters have also informed Bellator of their retirement, which marks the end of their obligations to the company. They are: Jon Fitch, Rafael Lovato Jr. and Pat Curran.