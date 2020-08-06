Bellator 243 weigh-in results: Main event official, one fighter misses mark

On Friday night, Bellator MMA will return to our screens with the stacked Bellator 243 card out of Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The card will be topped by a rematch between former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. The pair first met in November 2016, with the Bellator lightweight title on the line. On that night, Chandler retained the title with a thrilling, split decision win over the former UFC champ.

Bellator 243 will be co-headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former UFC talents Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione. The card will also feature a number of other UFC veterans, as former UFC lightweight and featherweight Myles Jury takes on Georgi Karakhanyan, and former UFC welterweights Sabah Homasi and Curtis Millender collide in a catchweight bout on the main card opener.

Other highlights of the Bellator 243 event include appearances from top-flight talents like Adam Borics, and rising prospects AJ Agazarm, Cris Lencioni, and Valerie Loureda, who takes on Tara Graff in the card’s first fight.

On Thursday morning, the 20 fighters comprising the 10-fight Bellator 243 event stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their imminent battles.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

***Refresh for updates***

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 10 p.m. ET)

Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)

Timothy Johnson (263.2) vs. Matt Mitrione (262.6)

Myles Jury (155.5) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)

Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7:15 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics (150.2) vs. Mike Hamel (154.6)*

A.J. Agazarm (145.3) vs. Cris Lencioni (145.8)

Charlie Campbell (155.8) vs. Nainoa Dung (155.1)

Mark Gardner (184.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.7)

Grant Neal (204.7) vs. Hamza Salim (205.1)

Tara Graff (125) vs. Valerie Loureda (125.3)

*Hamel missed weight, but his fight with Borics is still on. He will receive a fine.