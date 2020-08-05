Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson 2

In the main event of Bellator 243, Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson are having a rematch nearly four years in the making. The first fight took place in 2016 where Chandler won a split decision. Heading into the rematch, Chandler is a -235 favorite while the former UFC champion is a +185 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe the three-time Bellator lightweight champion in Chandler will get his hand raised again.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson 2:

Tim Johnson, Bellator heavyweight: I love Benson and we have crossed paths a couple of times, but man, Michael Chandler is so good and is such an athlete. I’ll say Benson but man it is a close one.

Rafael Lovato Jr., former Bellator middleweight champion: I think Chandler will get another decision win. Henderson is super tough to put away and I think it will be a very close fight but I see Chandler doing more to get the nod.

John Salter, Bellator middleweight: I got Michael Chandler by decision to go 2-0 against Henderson.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: I am a big Benson Henderson fan and I think he can get a decision win.

Mirsad Bektic, UFC featherweight: I think Michael Chandler gets it done. His conditioning will play a big factor and be the difference.

Adam Borics, Bellator featherweight: Michael Chandler will add another KO to his record. Right hand KO.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I’m so excited to see these guys fight again. Chandler has been one of the best fighters in Bellator and Henderson was the champ in the UFC. Henderson hasn’t done too well in Bellator since going over while Chandler has been pretty consistent and putting a pace on them. I see Chandler putting the pressure on Henderson and taking him into deep waters and getting the job done by decision.

Jeremy Kennedy, former UFC featherweight: I think Chandler will be able to win a decision.

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Rafael Lovato Jr., John Salter, Mirsad Bektic, Adam Borics, Steven Peterson, Jeremy Kennedy

Fighters picking Benson Henderson: Tim Johnson, Curtis Millender

