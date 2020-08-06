Jorge Masvidal drops timeframe for next UFC fight

UFC welterweight contender and MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal has shared the tentative timeframe for his next trip to the Octagon.

On Wednesday night, Masvidal competed against American Cornhole League champion Cody Henderson, coming up short despite receiving a 15-point handicap to begin the match.

After this loss in the cornhole arena—a far-cry from the bright lights of the UFC—he opened up on the experience.

“I’m going to keep practicing,” Masvidal said, discussing his burgeoning cornhole career (via MMA Fighting). “I started playing maybe like three years ago at a barbecue and I loved it. It’s not something I get to do often but whenever it’s around, I play it. You couldn’t tell it by tonight.”

In the same interview, Masvidal dropped the timeframe for his next fight, naming November or December as the ideal choice. He also implied that he’s gunning for an immediate rematch with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Hopefully, December/November,” Masvidal said of his next fight. “My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple days due to me. He does have a broken nose.

“I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we’ll start determining who will be the next fight and where.”

Jorge Masvidal challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251 in early July. He accepted that championship opportunity on just six days’ notice, replacing Usman’s originally slated opponent Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Masvidal ultimately lost this fight by unanimous decision, but performed quite well considering the lack of time he had to prepare. The UFC 251 card also clocked in as the most successful UFC pay-per-view since late 2018, which reaffirmed Masvidal’s status as one of the promotion’s biggest stars.