ONE Championship converts multiple cards to closed-door events

ONE Championship has responded to the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic by converting all of its cards until May 29 to closed-door events.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced this news on Facebook on Thursday morning.

BREAKING NEWS: My team and I have decided to turn all events for ONE Championship into closed-door, audience-free events… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Thursday, March 12, 2020

“My team and I have decided to turn all events for ONE Championship into closed-door, audience-free events effective immediately. Bar none, the safety of our fans, athletes, staff, partners, and the public is the highest priority for ONE Championship. All scheduled ONE events with live audiences will now be suspended until at least May 29, 2020 due to the extraordinary COVID-19 global situation.

“For the millions of fans at home around the world, the show will go on from the comfort and safety of your living room. Our global broadcast shows behind closed doors will commence in Singapore with an initial schedule of April 17, April 24, May 1, and May 8 respectively. Bout cards will be announced shortly for these broadcast-only shows, and additional dates will be added in the near future. Also, ONE Infinity Series, the world apex of martial arts events, is now slated to kick off on May 29, 2020 in Manila, Philippines with ONE Infinity 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We are operating in truly extraordinary times, but my team and I remain committed to providing you the best sports and entertainment action available anywhere on global broadcast today. ONE Championship will continue to thrill you with the greatest martial artists on the planet and inspire you with their incredible stories. This virus might be on the attack right now, but I believe in the power of the human spirit. LET’S GOOOOO!!!” – Chatri Sityodtong

As Sityodtong explains the upcoming ONE: Infinity card, featuring a flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and champ Adriano Moraes, has also been postponed and relocated.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.