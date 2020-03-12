Report | UFC Columbus to be moved to Las Vegas

As expected, the upcoming UFC Columbus card is reportedly being moved to Las Vegas. This news comes from Brazilian publication Combate — the same outlet that reported that the imminent UFC Brasilia card will go down behind closed doors.

According to Combate, the UFC Columbus card — which will seemingly need a new name — will be held at the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

This development comes one day after Ohio governor Matt DeWine ruled against any mass gatherings, such as sporting events, in the state.

The UFC Columbus card will be headlined by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou.

Here’s the full UFC Columbus fight card:

265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assunca Canceled due to Garbrandt illness

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

205 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Khalil Rountree

265 lbs.: Carlos Felipe vs. Jeff Hughes

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

115 lbs.: Tecia Torres vs. Mizuki Inoue

135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Martin Day

185 lbs.: Eric Spicely vs. Roman Kopylov

170 lbs.: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

265 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Jeff Hughes

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Eddie Wineland

170 lbs.: Laureano Staropoli vs. Khaos Williams

As of yet, the UFC has not issued any official statement on the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion is one of the last major sports organizations not to comment on the issue.

So far, the coronavirus has caused major changes to the NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS schedules. Singapore-based martial arts promotion ONE Championship has also been impacted, as have a number of other MMA promotions such as KSW, Venator, and ARES Fighting Championship.

Stay tuned for further updates on the UFC Columbus situation—and the UFC’s plans for the coronavirus pandemic—as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.