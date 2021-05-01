Anthony Johnson receives new opponent for Bellator 258, set to face Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros

With Yoel Romero out of his fight against Anthony Johnson, the latter has found a new opponent in Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros for the upcoming Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.

The news was originally reported by ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani on Friday.

Rumble Johnson’s opponent next week will now be Team Pitbull’s Jose Augusto Azevedos Barros (7-2), sources say. Unbeaten in his last 6. 1-0 in Bellator. Barros replaces Yoel Romero, who didn’t get medically cleared due to an eye issue. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 30, 2021

“Rumble Johnson’s opponent next week will now be Team Pitbull’s Jose Augusto Azevedos Barros (7-2), sources say. Unbeaten in his last 6. 1-0 in Bellator. Barros replaces Yoel Romero, who didn’t get medically cleared due to an eye issue,” Helwani wrote on Twitter.

“LHW GP alternate Julius Anglickas was unavailable on short notice, I’m told,” he continued.

Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero were both supposed to lock horns on May 7 for their promotional debut in the grand prix’s quarterfinals, but the Cuban wrestler was forced out of his bout due to some failed pre-fight medical tests.

“Romero will become eligible to reapply for clearance to compete in three months, and we look forward to seeing him make his Bellator debut in the near future,” Bellator said in a statement to CBS Sports. “Bellator MMA will look to reschedule the highly anticipated Johnson versus Romero matchup at a future date.”

After the news, “Rumble” took on his social media to issue a short statement.

“Broken heart with the news, but whatever the issue is I hope Yoel gets back on his feet and able to compete again very soon. Sorry to the fans for the disappointment.”

The Georgia-native fighter is now willing to compete against Pitbull Brothers Team representative Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros.

The Brazilian fighter had some ups and downs at the beginning of his professional career, but is now unbeaten in his last six appearances. Barros is currently sporting a five-fight winning streak, including a first-round submission in his Bellator debut against Jonathan Wilson.

The two 205-pound fighters will square off at Bellator 258 in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 7.