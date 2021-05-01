Jon Jones issues warning to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you”

The online sparring between former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou continued this evening.

Earlier today Jones (26-1 MMA) taunted Ngannou (16-3 MMA) by telling him to “motivate me more” in reference to a proposed super-fight.

Prior to UFC 260, it was thought that the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 2 would defend their title against Jon Jones next. ‘Bones’ of course vacated the promotions light heavyweight strap back in the summer of 2020, citing his intentions of pursuing the UFC’s heavyweight crown.

However, after Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of their title fight rematch last month, negotiations between ‘Bones’ and the UFC quickly went sour.

Dana White claimed that Jon Jones wanted $30 million in order to step foot in the Octagon with ‘The Predator’, a notion that was immediately dismissed by the former light heavyweight champion.

Despite the UFC President insinuating that a rematch with Derrick Lewis is the “right fight to make” next for Francis Ngannou, that hasn’t stopped the promotions reigning heavyweight champion from trading shots with Jones.

‘The Predator’ replied to Jones’ “motivate me” tweet by telling ‘Bones’ he was already was already mentally defeated with such an attitude.

I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation 🌍 https://t.co/YzPZgimlWR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 30, 2021

“I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation.” – Ngannou replied.

Those comments clearly struck a nerve with the pound-for-pound great in Jon Jones, as he promptly fired back with the following messages of warning for Francis Ngannou.

Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit.”

Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou.”

Jon Jones has certainly made strides in his goal of one day becoming UFC heavyweight champion. The former 205-pound kingpin recently shared photos of his new 250-pound frame (see those here).

Who do you think would win a proposed heavyweight fight between Jones and Ngannou? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!