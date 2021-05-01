Jon Jones unloads after Francis Ngannou suggests he is just a “decision fighter”

The online sparring between Jon Jones and current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou continued on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to UFC 260, it was thought that the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic 2 would defend their title against Jones next. ‘Bones’ of course had vacated the promotions light heavyweight strap back in the summer of 2020, citing his intentions of pursuing the UFC’s heavyweight crown.

However, after Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their title fight rematch last month, negotiations between Jon Jones and the UFC quickly went sour.

Dana White claimed that ‘Bones’ wanted $30 million in order to step foot in the Octagon with ‘The Predator’, a notion that was immediately dismissed by the former light heavyweight champion.

Despite the UFC President insinuating that a rematch with Derrick Lewis is the “right fight to make” next for Francis Ngannou, that hasn’t stopped the promotions reigning heavyweight champion from trading shots with Jones.

The pair traded verbal jabs online on Friday night which culminated in Jon Jones warning Francis Ngannou that he better knock him out in their proposed super-fight, otherwise he will end up broken.

Jones’ threat clearly amused Ngannou, as the reigning heavyweight champion replied with the following tweets mocking ‘Bones’.

Please don't make me laugh 🥱!

When is the last time that you break somebody out? 🤔 https://t.co/XpFZhrVLcp — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 1, 2021

“Please don’t make me laugh! When is the last time that you break somebody out?”

You're a decision fighter @JonnyBones and you've barely won a fight lately.

But you're going to break me out 😂 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 1, 2021

“You’re a decision fighter @JonnyBones and you’ve barely won a fight lately. But you’re going to break me out.”

Ngannou’s comments, especially that of ‘Bones’ being a “decision fighter”, clearly struck a nerve with the pound-for-pound great in Jon Jones. The Albuquerque native fired back with the following barrage of messages.

A decision fighter? I carried the record for most submissions in the light heavyweight division for many years my friend. You are what we call a one trick pony @francis_ngannou every champion I’ve ever faced punched hard. I see right through you — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“A decision fighter? I carried the record for most submissions in the light heavyweight division for many years my friend. You are what we call a one trick pony @francis_ngannou every champion I’ve ever faced punched hard. I see right through you.”

I would rather be a decision fighter than a last for two rounds fighter 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“I would rather be a decision fighter than a last for two rounds fighter.”

Honestly @francis_ngannou I really respect you and your story. I really don’t feel the need to have to crush you in a verbal battle to do what I’ve done to everyone since 2011 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“Honestly @francis_ngannou I really respect you and your story. I really don’t feel the need to have to crush you in a verbal battle to do what I’ve done to everyone since 2011.”

Im just telling you now @francis_ngannou if you want to start this Internet talk, be sure to keep up. Most people that talk shit with me go quiet after a while..🏳🏳🏳 Everyone’s going to be the first to smash Jon Jones, very popular theme — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

“I’m just telling you now @francis_ngannou if you want to start this Internet talk, be sure to keep up. Most people that talk shit with me go quiet after a while.. Everyone’s going to be the first to smash Jon Jones, very popular theme.”

What do you think of the recent back and forth between UFC standouts Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!