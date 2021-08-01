Pros react after A.J. McKee submits Patricio Freire at Bellator 263

Tonight’s Bellator 263 event was headlined by the tournament finals of the promotions 145-pound grand prix as Patricio Freire squared off with A.J. McKee.

Patricio Freire (32-5 MMA), Bellator’s reigning featherweight champion, had entered tonight’s main event on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over Emmanuel Sanchez in the featherweight grand prix semifinals.

Meanwhile, A.J. McKee (18-0 MMA) was looking to capture Bellator gold while keeping his perfect record intact this evening. The ‘Mercenary‘ had earned his spot in the featherweight grand prix finals by submitting Darrion Caldwell in the first round of their fight at Bellator 253.

Tonight’s Bellator 263 main event did not last long. A.J. McKee was able to get off to a quick start by landing some good low kicks. He then landed a kick to the body which appeared to hurt Patricio Freire. The challenger proceeded to back the champion up against the cage and lock in a guillotine choke. Shortly after tightening his grip, the referee stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

Official Bellator 263 Result: A.J. McKee def. Patricio Freire via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Freire vs. McKee below:

Main event time!!!! Pitbull or McKee?! Who yal got?! Pumped for this! 🔥 #Bellator263 — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) August 1, 2021

Both these guys are studs , but I’m leaning toward Aj tonight .. should be an awesome fight , Can’t wait — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 1, 2021

Goosebumps #Bellator263 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 1, 2021

Very rarely am I this excited for a non ufc fight. These two can scrap. Both of em have it. Gonna be fun! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

Post-fight reactions to A.J. McKee defeating Patricio Freire:

Wow crazy impressive for McKee! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee is that dude!!!!!! My goodness — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

OH MY GOD #Bellator263 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 1, 2021

Happy for @ELNegro01 and @ajmckee101 these cats had a plan and stuck with it. They did it out of his fathers gym too. Absolutely amazing Los Angeles loves that kid! Congratulations champ! Winning a grand prize changes your life. Interested to see what the future holds for AJ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

