Manel Kape releases statement after brutal UFC Vegas 84 weight miss

By Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has released a statement after missing weight earlier this morning.

Manel Kape

‘Starboy’ has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision win over Felipe dos Santos in September. The victory was Manel Kape’s fourth in a row in the octagon, previously defeating names such as Ode’ Osbourne. Following that win last year, he was scheduled for a rematch with Matheus Nicolau, this Saturday at UFC Vegas 84.

In their first bout in March 2021, the Brazilian scored a controversial split-decision win. While Manel Kape hoped to score a title shot and avenge his loss, that fight will no longer be happening. Earlier today, the flyweight contender brutally missed weight, coming in at 129.5 pounds. For hours, fans wondered if the weight miss would cancel the bout.

Ultimately, Matheus Nicolau decided not to fight the overweight flyweight. Taking to Instagram following the weight miss, Manel Kape released a lengthy statement. In the post itself, the flyweight revealed that he and others were suffering from an illness going around his camp in the last few weeks.

Despite his coaches and manager telling him to pull out, Kape decided to try and make the fight anyway. Ultimately, he badly missed weight, and his opponent decided not to accept the bout. He concluded the post by thanking the UFC PI nutritionists and officials, who tried to help him make weight.

Manel Kape releases statement following UFC Vegas 84 weight miss

“Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics,” Manel Kape’s post on Instagram read. “Not only affected me but many of my training partners. My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn’t accept to fight or accept my purse.”

He continued, “I would give him my entire purse if he wants to fight. But things are as they are, and I take all the responsibilities. Last year I had 5 fights canceled one of them my opponent was 11 LB above, even so I agreed to fight.”

Thank you to all the @ufcpi nutritionists who tried everything for me to make the weight.” Manel Kape’s post on social media concluded. “See you guys soon.”

With the cancelation of Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau, the UFC Vegas 84 card is now down to 11 fights. The card is expected to be headlined by a five-round light-heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalev and Johnny Walker.

What do you make of these comments from Manel Kape? Who do you want to see the UFC flyweight face next?

Manel Kape UFC

