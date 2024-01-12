Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau removed from UFC Vegas 84

By Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

UFC Vegas 84 has taken a major hit as the co-main event between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau is off the card.

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau

Kape missed weight on Friday morning, hitting the scale at 129.5lbs. Originally, it was reported that the fight would continue as Kape was fined 25 percent of his purse. However, shortly thereafter, MMAJunkie reporter Nolan King reported the fight is now off. At this time, it’s uncertain what caused the fight to be scratched after Nicolau had accepted 25% of Kape’s purse.

Manel Kape (19-6) was entering UFC Vegas 84 on a four-fight win streak and was coming off a decision win over Felipe dos Santos in his most recent effort at UFC 293 in September. Kape is ranked sixth at flyweight and on the win streak, he beat David Dvorak by decision, Zhalgas Zhumagulov by TKO, and Ode Osbourne by KO.

Kape is the former RIZIN bantamweight champion and in his UFC debut in 2021, he suffered a decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja. He then lost a controversial decision to Matheus Nicolau before going on the four-fight win streak.

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) had his six-fight win streak snapped back in April when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Brandon Royval. The loss was also his first since rejoining the UFC after a two-fight stint in Brave CF where he went 2-0. On the win streak, Nicolau beat Matt Schnell by KO, David Dvorak by decision, Tim Elliott by decision, and Manel Kape by decision, while also beating Felipe Efrain and Alan Gabriel in Brave CF.

In his first UFC stint, Nicolau went 3-1, as he started his tenure going 3-0 with wins over Bruno Mesquita, John Moraga, and Louis Smolka but was KO’d by Dustin Ortiz and was released.

With Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau off, UFC Vegas 84 is as follows:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez
  • Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista
  • Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Matthew Semeslberger vs. Preston Parsons
  • Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus
  • Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva
  • Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Felipe Burns vs. Joshua Van

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape UFC

Related

Mark Hunt

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt reveals he was offered millions to “take a dive” in Australia

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says super fight with Ilia Topuria will be next if both men win their upcoming bouts

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Sean O’Malley is advising that a super fight with Ilia Topuria will happen next if both men win their upcoming bouts.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after Khamzat Chimaev claims he will be fighting the winner of the UFC 297 main event: “That makes absolutely no sense”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after Khamzat Chimaev claimed he will be fighting the winner of the UFC 297 main event next.

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Francis Ngannou

Michael Bisping explains why Anthony Joshua deserves “a lot of respect” for accepting boxing match with Francis Ngannou: “Doesn’t really gain anything with a win”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Michael Bisping is explaining why Anthony Joshua deserves ‘a lot of respect’ for accepting a boxing match with Francis Ngannou.

Cody Stamann
UFC

UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann reveals that he once pulled a gun on USADA: “Just standing there completely balls-out naked”

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

UFC fighter Cody Stamann has told the insane story of when he pulled a gun on a USADA official.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

UFC 299: ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Fight Card

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Joe Pyfer

Joe Rogan reveals current UFC middleweight broke Francis Ngannou’s punching power record: “They didn’t want to register it”

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed that a current UFC middleweight has allegedly broken Francis Ngannou’s punching power record.

Germaine de Randamie
Norma Dumont

Former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie books Octagon return for UFC Vegas 89

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie will return to the Octagon later this year at UFC Vegas 89.

Brandon Moreno
Brandon Royval

Brandon Moreno gets new opponent after Amir Albazi is forced out of UFC Mexico City headliner

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Brandon Moreno will still be headlining UFC Mexico City but will be against a different opponent.

Mike Perry
UFC

WATCH | Mike Perry calls UFC exec to pitch his return fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Mike Perry is ready to be a part of UFC 300 if needed.