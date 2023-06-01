Belal Muhammad sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor: “He wants the attention”

By Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Belal Muhammad says he sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor, UFC

Khamzat Chimaev has not been beat in the Octagon, but the fighter has not fought since September of 2022 when he defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission at 2:13 of round 1.

‘Borz’ has now verbally agreed to face off with Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) at UFC 294 which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It was during a recent interview with ‘The Schmo’ that Belal Muhammad gave his prediction for a possible fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman later this year:

“This new Twitter age is kind of annoying. Khamzat’s one of the guys, kind of like Conor McGregor. He wants the attention, so he’ll throw out a random tweet here and there, but nothing ever comes of it, right? So, when they say that (Chimaev vs. Usman), I’m like, ‘Bro, that fight’s not happening.’ They’ll talk about it, both say something about it, and then there won’t be nothing else.”

Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

The comparison to Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) may not be that far off. The Irishman has not fought in the cage since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) by TKO. Granted, McGregor was injured during that fight which led to a long road to recovery. It is said McGregor is going to fight opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) later this year, but again no date or location has been confirmed by the UFC.

Continuing, Belal Muhammad said (h/t MMANews):

“You’ll see, ‘Khamzat’s gonna fight this guy! Khamzat’s gonna fight that guy!’ So, I think it’s literally just talk to stay in the news, stay relevant. If Khamzat makes 170 (welterweight), that would be a great fight. But I doubt he could make 170.”

So, there you have it, Belal Muhammad believes this is all smoke and mirrors. Only time will tell as to whether or not the UFC will confirm a Chimaev vs Usman fight later this year.

Do you agree with ‘Remember the Name’ that Khamzat is just trying to ‘stay relevant’ by putting his name out in social media?

Would you like to see Chimaev vs Usman? Do you think ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ could hand Khamzat his first loss in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Khamzat Chimaev UFC

