Randy Couture hopes the PFL doesn’t “protect” Jake Paul when he eventually makes his MMA debut

By Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Randy Couture is hoping that when Jake Paul does compete in MMA it won’t just be a walkover fight for him.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren

Paul surprised many when he signed with the PFL as an ambassador and said he would fight in MMA down the line. At this moment, ‘The Problem Child’ is still focused on boxing, as he is set to face Nate Diaz on August 5.

When Jake Paul does make his MMA debut, Randy Couture is hopeful that the PFL actually tests the YouTuber-turned-fighter and gives him a tough opponent.

RELATED: Jake Paul pitches PFL vs. UFC card featuring Francis Ngannou after massive signing.

 

“I think it’s interesting. Look at what they did with Kayla Harrison. They brought her in two years early, signed her to a contract before there even was a PFL, let her get her feet under her, and let her be a mixed martial artist and not just a Judo gold medalist,” Couture said about Paul on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They are doing the same thing with Claressa Shields right now who is a two-time boxing gold medalist and world champion. I think Jake is in that same boat, he’s got to figure out what MMA is all about. I get the boxing thing and he’s doing those crossover matches and being very selective in his opponents, and he’s been poking Dana White in the chest about fighter pay and guys like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren saying they made more money in those boxing matches than they did in MMA.

“He’s been very vocal about that and if it takes a guy like Jake Paul to shine a light on that then I am going to get behind Jake Paul every single time. All I want is if they throw him in, don’t protect him,” Couture continued about Paul. “We built a format that’s built on meritocracy, you got to go out there and score points in that cage if you want to get into the playoffs and get into the championship, and I think those same rules need to hold true for Jake Paul. He needs to go out there and score points and show that he’s become a well-rounded mixed martial artist and I think the PFL knows that too.”

As of right now, there is no timeframe as to when Jake Paul will make his PFL and MMA debut. But Randy Couture hopes he continues to work on his wrestling and MMA skills and expects Paul to find success in the sport.

“I think the fact that he had that foundation that he wrestled at the high school level at least for a while and has that foundation, that’ll dust back off. Now he’s got to figure out how to implement those skills that he has and get them into MMA,” Couture concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews Jake Paul Randy Couture

Related

Jim Miller

Jim Miller admits he is surprised that Jared Gordon accepted a fight with him at UFC Vegas 74 after being knocked out in April

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023
Randy Couture, Dana White
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Randy Couture reacts after Dana White claims Francis Ngannou's PFL deal makes no sense: "I just turned it off"

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

PFL commentator and UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture didn’t care what Dana White had to say after Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL.

Randy Couture
Francis Ngannou

Randy Couture believes Francis Ngannou signing with PFL makes them the clear number two promotion

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer and current PFL commentator, Randy Couture believes the PFL is the clear number two promotion after signing Francis Ngannou.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez believes she deserves a ranked opponent next after short notice win over Emily Ducote

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023
Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer reveals he may need surgery, still hopeful to rematch Dustin Stoltzfus next: "It's personal for me"

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Joe Pyfer isn’t sure when he will be able to fight again.

Jimmie Rivera, BKFC 43
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jimmie Rivera says four opponents - including Chad Mendes - turned him down in BKFC, expects to fight for the belt next time out

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Jimmie Rivera finally got his first win in BKFC.

UFC

Joe Pyfer details "inspirational" documentary on his story from being abused as a kid to making the UFC

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Joe Pyfer never thought he would have a documentary made about his life.

Jake Paul, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals DM's that 'Little D*ckhead' Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s been getting a lot of DM’s from Jake Paul lately.