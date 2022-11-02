x
Daniel Cormier believes that Anderson Silva’s inactivity led to Jake Paul loss: “When he put on the gas, you saw he was the better fighter”

Josh Evanoff

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. For his entire career, the YouTuber has made a name off of fighting MMA fighters. Once again, he went that route, as he faced ‘The Spider’.

The eight-round affair was the most back-and-forth of the YouTuber’s career to date. However, it was Paul who once again prevailed and remained undefeated, this time by decision. A shocking eighth-round knockdown helped seal the deal.

The win was the biggest of Jake Paul’s career thus far. However, Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe last Saturday’s boxing match was indicative of who is the better fighter. The UFC commentator discussed the fight on the DC & RC podcast.

There, the fighter-turned-analyst stated that the Brazilian’s lack of activity cost him the victory. In Cormier’s eyes, Anderson Silva let the fight slip away last weekend, despite being the better boxer. However, the commentator also praised Paul’s improvement since his December 2021 win over Tyron Woodley.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul
(via Esther Lin/Showtime)

“The kid is improving,” stated Cormier on the DC & RC podcast. “The one that beat [Tyron] Woodley would’ve lost to that Anderson Silva Saturday night. It was a fun fight, I paid the sixty bucks, I bought it, I paid for the pay-per-view.”

“I thought that Jake Paul showed a lot of heart,” he continued, “I thought Anderson Silva fought valiantly. You know what sucked? I felt like Anderson did what he is known to do, and it’s a bit of his M.O. If he was more active, he would have won, but he just wasn’t. There were a lot spots in the fight where lack of activity cost him. He gave away some rounds to Jake Paul early, because he just didn’t do enough.

He concluded, “When he put his foot on the gas, you saw that he was the better fighter, Anderson Silva [was]. But he just did not put the gas enough to win the fight, and then he got dropped in the last round.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
