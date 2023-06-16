Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

By Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the most disrespectful thing you can do after knocking out another fighter.

Michael Chandler

For the last few years, Michael Chandler has served as one of the most entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts. Every single fight he’s in entertains the crowd, with ‘Iron Mike’ having the kind of style that’s impossible not to like. He lays it all out on the line, and more often than not, it leads to a Fight of the Night or Knockout of the Night.

RELATED: UFC 274 RESULTS: MICHAEL CHANDLER KO’S TONY FERGUSON (VIDEO)

Right now, Chandler is preparing to potentially face Conor McGregor in his next outing – although a date has yet to be set.

In the meantime, he’s been taking part in some interviews, including one recently that saw him give an interesting insight into KOs in MMA.

“I think the most disrespectful thing you can do to a man after he just gets knocked out or whatever, because you’ve seen guys like, oh good job man, good job. To me that’s so disrespectful, I’m just like dude, give me my moment to hate myself for a second. That’s where you’re at, right?

Chandler’s knockout conundrum

“It’s like, give me a moment. I know you just won, but this is my moment. I honestly always do [let the loser come up to me]. It may be misconstrued as bad sportsmanship, because I’m just like, knocked you out, see you later. But it’s kind of just like dude, now you’re in your world, and I’ve been there before. It’s something other than sportsmanship masquerading as sportsmanship. Going up and doing the thing, I don’t know what to call it. The last thing you wanna be told is, hey dude, you did that wrong.”

Do you agree with Michael Chandler? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Nikolas Motta

Nikolas Motta shares his "dream" for UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023
Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White suggests the NHL has “old, dumb f**king people” in their marketing department

Zain Bando - June 15, 2023

Since the launch of ‘Power Slap’ in January, UFC president Dana White has been vocal about the sport’s rise to fame on social media amidst controversy. White invited the NELK Boys, a group of prominent Canadian YouTubers, to UFC headquarters to unveil its new merchandise and UFC-themed clothing line, which went on sale the day before UFC 289, taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces three blockbuster UFC main events for August and September fight cards

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Dana White has confirmed three upcoming Fight Night main events for the summer schedule.

Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg reacts after former UFC rival Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from MMA

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Cris Cyborg has reacted to the retirement of former UFC rival Amanda Nunes.

Conor McGregor

Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling reveals Sean O'Malley fight will be his last at bantamweight: "S*it is getting old"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is already looking beyond Sean O’Malley.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: "A lot of fun fights for me"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

Conor McGregor
UFC

The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

The UFC and Miami Heat have released statements following the rape accusations against Conor McGregor.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Dana White

Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.