Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the most disrespectful thing you can do after knocking out another fighter.

For the last few years, Michael Chandler has served as one of the most entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts. Every single fight he’s in entertains the crowd, with ‘Iron Mike’ having the kind of style that’s impossible not to like. He lays it all out on the line, and more often than not, it leads to a Fight of the Night or Knockout of the Night.

Right now, Chandler is preparing to potentially face Conor McGregor in his next outing – although a date has yet to be set.

In the meantime, he’s been taking part in some interviews, including one recently that saw him give an interesting insight into KOs in MMA.

Michael Chandler HATES this in fighting pic.twitter.com/fYkanuyVYl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 15, 2023

“I think the most disrespectful thing you can do to a man after he just gets knocked out or whatever, because you’ve seen guys like, oh good job man, good job. To me that’s so disrespectful, I’m just like dude, give me my moment to hate myself for a second. That’s where you’re at, right?