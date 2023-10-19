Beneil Dariush books Octagon return at UFC Austin

Beneil Dariush will return to the Octagon later this year when he battles Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin.

Following an eight-fight win streak, lightweight contender Beneil Dariush came up against Charles Oliveira this past summer. Unfortunately, he came up short, losing via TKO to the Brazilian in the first round.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering when he’d be able to get back in the cage. A lot of names were flying around regarding a potential opponent, but it appears as if we finally have an answer.

According to the man himself on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Arman Tsarukyan will step up and take on Dariush in a blockbuster clash at UFC Austin. Their collision will go down on December 2, one of the final cards of the year.