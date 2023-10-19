Beneil Dariush books Octagon return at UFC Austin

By Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

Beneil Dariush will return to the Octagon later this year when he battles Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin.

Beneil Dariush

Following an eight-fight win streak, lightweight contender Beneil Dariush came up against Charles Oliveira this past summer. Unfortunately, he came up short, losing via TKO to the Brazilian in the first round.

RELATED: BENEIL DARIUSH EXPLAINS WHY HE’S NOT “ASHAMED” WITH HIS TKO LOSS TO CHARLES OLIVEIRA AT UFC 289

Ever since then, fans have been wondering when he’d be able to get back in the cage. A lot of names were flying around regarding a potential opponent, but it appears as if we finally have an answer.

According to the man himself on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Arman Tsarukyan will step up and take on Dariush in a blockbuster clash at UFC Austin. Their collision will go down on December 2, one of the final cards of the year.

Dariush vs Tsarukyan

Across his last eight fights, Tsarukyan has been able to put together a record of 7-1. His only loss in that time was a unanimous decision defeat to Mateusz Gamrot, which many believe could’ve easily gone the other way.

In a nutshell, this contest is seen as pretty important in the lightweight division. This weekend, we’ll see Alexander Volkanovski challenging Islam Makhachev for the championship – with the champ being a man that Tsarukyan has faced before.

While Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira both believe they’ve earned a crack at the belt, a big win for either man in this fight could vault them into the conversation. Either way, though, you just know Dariush and Tsarukyan are going to produce something special when they roll into Texas.

Are you excited to see Beneil Dariush go head to head with Arman Tsarukyan? Who is your favorite to win the fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Beneil Dariush UFC

